Technical System Analyst – Remote Remote

Technical System Analyst – Remote

Role Purpose:

Understand the nature and business impact of requests, perform the required analysis. Provide 2nd Line support for technical and functional solutions.

Responsibilities:

Service Delivery to ensure customer satisfaction

-To provide high quality and technical application and systems support to customers and internal business functions

-Provide a second line support service to NOC

-Resolve incidents, problems, service requests and change requests in line with business priorities with focus on

-Resolve calls logged within the agreed MTTR (Mean time to resolve) is within the agreed SLA’s

-Ensure Incident/ Request updates are at an acceptable quality

-Document and provide analysis of defects to solution teams

-Create diagnostic scripts and other aids per system e.g., simple diagnostic question sheets, historical records, known error lists, predefined extract scripts

-Proactively monitoring and fixing of systems, data related errors

-Collaborate with the Solution Delivery team, Architectural team in planning, design, architecture and configuration of the technical platforms for the Application and Support portfolio

-Participation within deployment handover sessions

-Be available to the business and support leads for operational support

Continuous improvement to ensure effective service

-Ensure the consistency and stability of the environment and produce SOP for the day-to-day operation

-Minimizing the adverse impact of Incidents and Problems on the business and preventing reoccurrence of Incidents

-Develop and improve reports to meet SLA’s and communicate performance to stakeholders

-Provide weekly and monthly reporting on team activity

-Consult with business to identity business problems and opportunities to enhance existing processes

-Provide advice in the support and maintenance of the systems

-Stay current on industry practices and trends and contribute to continuous improvement using technology and improvement of processes

-Create monthly reports to track progress of solutions against identified benefits

Technical Competencies

-Hands-on experience with some of the following disciplines

-Oracle, DQL Server, MySQL

-Web Methods

-Web Services

-Automation/ Scheduling tools/ frameworks

-SOA

-F5

-SQL Server Integration Services

-SQL Server Reporting Services

-ESB

-Microsoft Frameworks (CSF, CCF, etc)

-Working knowledge of AP-based services (e.g., REST, SOAP)

-Scripting with any language

-Amazon Web Service (AWS)

-Experience working in a high availability environment with multiple operational instances

-Facilitation

-Investigative/ Fact Finding

-Structured analysis

-Command of the English Language

-Excellent Communication Skills

Behavioural Competencies

-Relationship Building

-Conflict Resolution

-Decision Making

-Critical Appraisal

-Holistic Thinking

-Persuading & Influence

-Time Management

