Technical System Analyst – Remote Remote

Role Purpose:
Understand the nature and business impact of requests, perform the required analysis. Provide 2nd Line support for technical and functional solutions.
Responsibilities:
Service Delivery to ensure customer satisfaction
- -To provide high quality and technical application and systems support to customers and internal business functions
- -Provide a second line support service to NOC
- -Resolve incidents, problems, service requests and change requests in line with business priorities with focus on
- -Resolve calls logged within the agreed MTTR (Mean time to resolve) is within the agreed SLA’s
- -Ensure Incident/ Request updates are at an acceptable quality
- -Document and provide analysis of defects to solution teams
- -Create diagnostic scripts and other aids per system e.g., simple diagnostic question sheets, historical records, known error lists, predefined extract scripts
- -Proactively monitoring and fixing of systems, data related errors
- -Collaborate with the Solution Delivery team, Architectural team in planning, design, architecture and configuration of the technical platforms for the Application and Support portfolio
- -Participation within deployment handover sessions
- -Be available to the business and support leads for operational support
Continuous improvement to ensure effective service
- -Ensure the consistency and stability of the environment and produce SOP for the day-to-day operation
- -Minimizing the adverse impact of Incidents and Problems on the business and preventing reoccurrence of Incidents
- -Develop and improve reports to meet SLA’s and communicate performance to stakeholders
- -Provide weekly and monthly reporting on team activity
- -Consult with business to identity business problems and opportunities to enhance existing processes
- -Provide advice in the support and maintenance of the systems
- -Stay current on industry practices and trends and contribute to continuous improvement using technology and improvement of processes
- -Create monthly reports to track progress of solutions against identified benefits
Technical Competencies
- -Hands-on experience with some of the following disciplines
- -Oracle, DQL Server, MySQL
- -Web Methods
- -Web Services
- -Automation/ Scheduling tools/ frameworks
- -SOA
- -F5
- -SQL Server Integration Services
- -SQL Server Reporting Services
- -ESB
- -Microsoft Frameworks (CSF, CCF, etc)
- -Working knowledge of AP-based services (e.g., REST, SOAP)
- -Scripting with any language
- -Amazon Web Service (AWS)
- -Experience working in a high availability environment with multiple operational instances
- -Facilitation
- -Investigative/ Fact Finding
- -Structured analysis
- -Command of the English Language
- -Excellent Communication Skills
Behavioural Competencies
- -Relationship Building
- -Conflict Resolution
- -Decision Making
- -Critical Appraisal
- -Holistic Thinking
- -Persuading & Influence
- -Time Management
Role Purpose:
Understand the nature and business impact of requests, perform the required analysis. Provide 2nd Line support for technical and functional solutions.
Responsibilities:
Service Delivery to ensure customer satisfaction
- -To provide high quality and technical application and systems support to customers and internal business functions
- -Provide a second line support service to NOC
- -Resolve incidents, problems, service requests and change requests in line with business priorities with focus on
- -Resolve calls logged within the agreed MTTR (Mean time to resolve) is within the agreed SLA’s
- -Ensure Incident/ Request updates are at an acceptable quality
- -Document and provide analysis of defects to solution teams
- -Create diagnostic scripts and other aids per system e.g., simple diagnostic question sheets, historical records, known error lists, predefined extract scripts
- -Proactively monitoring and fixing of systems, data related errors
- -Collaborate with the Solution Delivery team, Architectural team in planning, design, architecture and configuration of the technical platforms for the Application and Support portfolio
- -Participation within deployment handover sessions
- -Be available to the business and support leads for operational support
Continuous improvement to ensure effective service
- -Ensure the consistency and stability of the environment and produce SOP for the day-to-day operation
- -Minimizing the adverse impact of Incidents and Problems on the business and preventing reoccurrence of Incidents
- -Develop and improve reports to meet SLA’s and communicate performance to stakeholders
- -Provide weekly and monthly reporting on team activity
- -Consult with business to identity business problems and opportunities to enhance existing processes
- -Provide advice in the support and maintenance of the systems
- -Stay current on industry practices and trends and contribute to continuous improvement using technology and improvement of processes
- -Create monthly reports to track progress of solutions against identified benefits
Technical Competencies
- -Hands-on experience with some of the following disciplines
- -Oracle, DQL Server, MySQL
- -Web Methods
- -Web Services
- -Automation/ Scheduling tools/ frameworks
- -SOA
- -F5
- -SQL Server Integration Services
- -SQL Server Reporting Services
- -ESB
- -Microsoft Frameworks (CSF, CCF, etc)
- -Working knowledge of AP-based services (e.g., REST, SOAP)
- -Scripting with any language
- -Amazon Web Service (AWS)
- -Experience working in a high availability environment with multiple operational instances
- -Facilitation
- -Investigative/ Fact Finding
- -Structured analysis
- -Command of the English Language
- -Excellent Communication Skills
Behavioural Competencies
- -Relationship Building
- -Conflict Resolution
- -Decision Making
- -Critical Appraisal
- -Holistic Thinking
- -Persuading & Influence
- -Time Management
Desired Skills:
- second line support service to NOC
- Oracle
- DQL Server
- MySQL
- Web Methods
- Web Services
- Automation/ Scheduling tools/ frameworks