Technical System Analyst

Oct 11, 2023

Role Purpose:
Understand the nature and business impact of requests, perform the required analysis. Provide 2nd Line support for technical and functional solutions.

Responsibilities:
Service Delivery to ensure customer satisfaction

  • -To provide high quality and technical application and systems support to customers and internal business functions
  • -Provide a second line support service to NOC
  • -Resolve incidents, problems, service requests and change requests in line with business priorities with focus on
  • -Resolve calls logged within the agreed MTTR (Mean time to resolve) is within the agreed SLA’s
  • -Ensure Incident/ Request updates are at an acceptable quality
  • -Document and provide analysis of defects to solution teams
  • -Create diagnostic scripts and other aids per system e.g., simple diagnostic question sheets, historical records, known error lists, predefined extract scripts
  • -Proactively monitoring and fixing of systems, data related errors
  • -Collaborate with the Solution Delivery team, Architectural team in planning, design, architecture and configuration of the technical platforms for the Application and Support portfolio
  • -Participation within deployment handover sessions
  • -Be available to the business and support leads for operational support

Continuous improvement to ensure effective service

  • -Ensure the consistency and stability of the environment and produce SOP for the day-to-day operation
  • -Minimizing the adverse impact of Incidents and Problems on the business and preventing reoccurrence of Incidents
  • -Develop and improve reports to meet SLA’s and communicate performance to stakeholders
  • -Provide weekly and monthly reporting on team activity
  • -Consult with business to identity business problems and opportunities to enhance existing processes
  • -Provide advice in the support and maintenance of the systems
  • -Stay current on industry practices and trends and contribute to continuous improvement using technology and improvement of processes
  • -Create monthly reports to track progress of solutions against identified benefits

Technical Competencies

  • -Hands-on experience with some of the following disciplines
  • -Oracle, DQL Server, MySQL
  • -Web Methods
  • -Web Services
  • -Automation/ Scheduling tools/ frameworks
  • -SOA
  • -F5
  • -SQL Server Integration Services
  • -SQL Server Reporting Services
  • -ESB
  • -Microsoft Frameworks (CSF, CCF, etc)
  • -Working knowledge of AP-based services (e.g., REST, SOAP)
  • -Scripting with any language
  • -Amazon Web Service (AWS)
  • -Experience working in a high availability environment with multiple operational instances
  • -Facilitation
  • -Investigative/ Fact Finding
  • -Structured analysis
  • -Command of the English Language
  • -Excellent Communication Skills

Behavioural Competencies

  • -Relationship Building
  • -Conflict Resolution
  • -Decision Making
  • -Critical Appraisal
  • -Holistic Thinking
  • -Persuading & Influence
  • -Time Management

Desired Skills:

  • second line support service to NOC
  • Oracle
  • DQL Server
  • MySQL
  • Web Methods
  • Web Services
  • Automation/ Scheduling tools/ frameworks

