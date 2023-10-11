The unique challenges of managing Gen Z in a hybrid work environment

Imagine a manager who is all about getting things done within a specific timeframe, a true advocate for efficiency and productivity. This manager, often perceived as strict, means business. But here is the twist – the moment they see their team fired up, committed to growth, and thriving, suddenly, they radiate positivity and support for their team.

By Smangele Maphanga, sales manager at 21st Century

In the world of modern leadership, this manager is navigating the challenges of managing Generation Z (Gen Z) within a dynamic hybrid work environment. And they have a secret weapon up their sleeve: the belief that every team member should find their niche and uphold their personal brand with all stakeholders they engage with.

Young managers in their mid-30s (Millennials) find themselves at the intersection of two significant shifts. Firstly, they are tasked with leading Generation Z employees, a generation known for its unique characteristics and perspectives.

Secondly, they are managing teams in a hybrid work model, a response to the ever-changing dynamics of the modern work landscape. In this article, we will explore the challenges young managers face when managing Generation Z in a hybrid work environment and explore strategies for effective leadership.

Understanding Generation Z

Generation Z, born roughly between the mid-1990s and early 2010s, has grown up in a digital age characterised by constant connectivity, technological innovation, and instant access to information. This generation values autonomy, diversity, work-life balance, and meaningful work experiences. To effectively manage Gen Z employees, young managers must be aware of their unique traits and expectations.

Desire for Feedback and Growth

“Gen Z’s value regular feedback and opportunities for growth. Managers should be prepared to provide constructive feedback and create development pathways, ensuring they feel supported in their career progression.

Flexibility and Hybrid Work

The Covid-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of hybrid work models. Gen Zs appreciate the flexibility of remote work but also crave social interaction. Managers need to balance remote and in-person work arrangements to meet these needs.

Mentorship and Coaching

Young managers may be challenged by the need to provide mentorship and coaching to Gen Z employees. This includes fostering a culture of continuous learning, mentorship programs, and offering resources for skill development.

Diverse and Inclusive Environments

Gen Zs are highly diverse and value inclusivity. Managers must create environments where all voices are heard, and diversity is celebrated. Promoting an inclusive culture can lead to greater engagement and innovation.

In our company, amid these challenges, lies an incredible opportunity – the chance to join our Emerging Leadership programme. This platform serves as a catalyst for growth, offering young managers a seat at the leadership table and a gateway to diverse management styles. It is an opportunity to learn, adapt, and lead in an ever-evolving world.