AMD boosts AI capabilities with Nod.ai acquisition

Looking to bolster its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, AMD has acquired AI specialist developer Nod.ai. The chip maker says the acquisition strongly aligns with its AI growth strategy centred on an open software ecosystem that lowers the barriers of entry for customers through developer tools, libraries, and models.

“The acquisition of Nod.ai is expected to significantly enhance our ability to provide AI customers with open software that allows them to easily deploy highly performant AI models tuned for AMD hardware,” says Vamsi Boppana, senior vice-president: artificial intelligence group at AMD.

“The addition of the talented Nod.ai team accelerates our ability to advance open-source compiler technology and enable portable, high-performance AI solutions across the AMD product portfolio. Nod.ai’s technologies are already widely deployed in the cloud, at the edge, and across a broad range of end point devices today.”

Anush Elangovan, co-founder and CEO, Nod.ai, adds: “At Nod.ai, we are a team of engineers focused on problem solving – quickly – and moving at pace in an industry of constant change to develop solutions for the next set of problems. Our journey as a company has cemented our role as the primary maintainer and major contributor to some of the world’s most important AI repositories including SHARK, Torch-MLIR, and OpenXLA/IREE code generation technology. By joining forces with AMD, we will bring this expertise to a broader range of customers on a global scale.”

Nod.ai delivers optimised AI solutions to top hyperscalers, enterprises and startups. The compiler-based automation software capabilities of Nod.ai’s SHARK software reduce the need for manual optimisation and the time required to deploy highly performant AI models to run across a broad portfolio of data centre, edge, and client platforms powered by various AMD architectures.