Back-end Java at Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Oct 12, 2023

12 MONTHS CONTRACT

MINIMUM Requirements
Bachelor’s degree in computer science, electronic/computer engineering, information technology or related fields with at least two years experience in professional software development/engineering, particularly on large, complex technology products/solutions/systems.

Additional requirements
Knowledge of and experience in the following are required:

  • Backend development using Java and Spring;
  • Java EE;
  • JDBC and JPA/Hibernate;
  • Java application servers such as Tomcat, Wildfly, and Glassfish;
  • SQL;
  • PostgreSQL;
  • Agile/Scrum;
  • Test-driven development; and
  • Docker.

Experience with the following would be advantageous:

  • Full stack development;
  • Frontend Web development using HTML5, JavaScript/Typescript, and React;
  • Mobile web and app development;
  • UX/UI design;
  • MongoDB;
  • Node.js;
  • Python;
  • Devops, automation, continuous integration, continuous delivery;
  • Application and System Monitoring (ELK/EFK);
  • Digital government;
  • Health informatics and eHealth systems;
  • Information security;
  • System architectures and design;
  • Interoperability and system integration;
  • Research and publication of scientific articles;
  • Systems integration and interoperability; and
  • Any other programming languages.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Regulating Bodies & Organisational
  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

