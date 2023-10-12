Back-end Java at Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR)

12 months fixed-term contract

MINIMUM Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, electronic/computer engineering, information technology or related fields with at least two years’ experience in professional software development/engineering, particularly on large, complex technology products/solutions/systems.

Additional requirements

Knowledge of and experience in the following are required:

Backend development using Java and Spring;

Java EE;

JDBC and JPA/Hibernate;

Java application servers such as Tomcat, Wildfly, and Glassfish;

SQL;

PostgreSQL;

Agile/Scrum;

Test-driven development; and

Docker.

Experience with the following would be advantageous:

Full stack development;

Frontend Web development using HTML5, JavaScript/Typescript, and React;

Mobile web and app development;

UX/UI design;

MongoDB;

Node.js;

Python;

Devops, automation, continuous integration, continuous delivery;

Application and System Monitoring (ELK/EFK);

Digital government;

Health informatics and eHealth systems;

Information security;

System architectures and design;

Interoperability and system integration;

Research and publication of scientific articles;

Any other programming languages.

Desired Skills:

Analytical skills

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

