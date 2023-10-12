BI Data Engineer

Oct 12, 2023

Our client is looking for a skilled BI Data Engineer to join their dynamic team.

Key Responsibilities

  • Design data models and implement efficient data integration processes to support data-driven decision-making.
  • Designing, developing, and maintaining infrastructure.
  • Data Strategy and Architecture.
  • Design and optimise data models, ensuring they meet data storage, retrieval, and analytical needs while maintaining data integrity and performance.
  • Design and create data pipelines, Data Integration, and transformation.
  • Data Warehouse Management.
  • Create and develop real-time data processing solutions.
  • Data Quality Assurance.
  • Work with cloud-based data platforms like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure.
  • Collaborate closely with data scientists, data analysts, and business stakeholders.
  • Performance Optimisation.

Requirements

  • Relevant IT Diploma / Degree
  • Certifications in a Data Integration platform such as Talend, Attunity, Oracle, SQL or other ETL / Data Warehouse tools.
  • 6+ years’ experience in data warehousing / systems design, development, and implementation across multiple business pillars.
  • Expertise in ETL tools and processes, data integration techniques, and data quality management.
  • Proficiency in SQL and non-SQL querying languages for data extraction and manipulation.
  • Strong knowledge of BI tools (Qlik, Power BI, Tableau) and visualisation best practices.
  • In depth knowledge of database management systems (e.g., SQL Server, Oracle, MySQL)
  • Strong understanding of ERD’s and Data Normalisation / Denormalisation techniques.
  • Working knowledge of Inmon and Kimball data modelling methods.
  • and data modelling concepts (e.g., star schema, snowflake schema).
  • Understanding of data security and privacy practices, e.g., POPIA or King
  • Experience with big data technologies and cloud-based data warehousing platforms.
  • Working knowledge of API / JSON / SOAP based connectivity.

Desired Skills:

  • Data
  • BI
  • QlikView
  • Qlik
  • Power BI
  • Tableau
  • ETL
  • Data models
  • JSON
  • SQL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

