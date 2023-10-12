BI Data Engineer – Gauteng Sandton

Our client is looking for a skilled BI Data Engineer to join their dynamic team.

Key Responsibilities

Design data models and implement efficient data integration processes to support data-driven decision-making.

Designing, developing, and maintaining infrastructure.

Data Strategy and Architecture.

Design and optimise data models, ensuring they meet data storage, retrieval, and analytical needs while maintaining data integrity and performance.

Design and create data pipelines, Data Integration, and transformation.

Data Warehouse Management.

Create and develop real-time data processing solutions.

Data Quality Assurance.

Work with cloud-based data platforms like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure.

Collaborate closely with data scientists, data analysts, and business stakeholders.

Performance Optimisation.

Requirements

Relevant IT Diploma / Degree

Certifications in a Data Integration platform such as Talend, Attunity, Oracle, SQL or other ETL / Data Warehouse tools.

6+ years’ experience in data warehousing / systems design, development, and implementation across multiple business pillars.

Expertise in ETL tools and processes, data integration techniques, and data quality management.

Proficiency in SQL and non-SQL querying languages for data extraction and manipulation.

Strong knowledge of BI tools (Qlik, Power BI, Tableau) and visualisation best practices.

In depth knowledge of database management systems (e.g., SQL Server, Oracle, MySQL)

Strong understanding of ERD’s and Data Normalisation / Denormalisation techniques.

Working knowledge of Inmon and Kimball data modelling methods.

and data modelling concepts (e.g., star schema, snowflake schema).

Understanding of data security and privacy practices, e.g., POPIA or King

Experience with big data technologies and cloud-based data warehousing platforms.

Working knowledge of API / JSON / SOAP based connectivity.

Desired Skills:

Data

BI

QlikView

Qlik

Power BI

Tableau

ETL

Data models

JSON

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

