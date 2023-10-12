BI Data Engineer – Gauteng Sandton

Our client is looking for a skilled BI Data Engineer to join their dynamic team.
Key Responsibilities
- Design data models and implement efficient data integration processes to support data-driven decision-making.
- Designing, developing, and maintaining infrastructure.
- Data Strategy and Architecture.
- Design and optimise data models, ensuring they meet data storage, retrieval, and analytical needs while maintaining data integrity and performance.
- Design and create data pipelines, Data Integration, and transformation.
- Data Warehouse Management.
- Create and develop real-time data processing solutions.
- Data Quality Assurance.
- Work with cloud-based data platforms like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure.
- Collaborate closely with data scientists, data analysts, and business stakeholders.
- Performance Optimisation.
Requirements
- Relevant IT Diploma / Degree
- Certifications in a Data Integration platform such as Talend, Attunity, Oracle, SQL or other ETL / Data Warehouse tools.
- 6+ years’ experience in data warehousing / systems design, development, and implementation across multiple business pillars.
- Expertise in ETL tools and processes, data integration techniques, and data quality management.
- Proficiency in SQL and non-SQL querying languages for data extraction and manipulation.
- Strong knowledge of BI tools (Qlik, Power BI, Tableau) and visualisation best practices.
- In depth knowledge of database management systems (e.g., SQL Server, Oracle, MySQL)
- Strong understanding of ERD’s and Data Normalisation / Denormalisation techniques.
- Working knowledge of Inmon and Kimball data modelling methods.
- and data modelling concepts (e.g., star schema, snowflake schema).
- Understanding of data security and privacy practices, e.g., POPIA or King
- Experience with big data technologies and cloud-based data warehousing platforms.
- Working knowledge of API / JSON / SOAP based connectivity.
Desired Skills:
- Data
- BI
- QlikView
- Qlik
- Power BI
- Tableau
- ETL
- Data models
- JSON
- SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years