Are you a sports enthusiast with a passion for optimizing business processes? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you! Join Africa’s largest multimedia corporation as a Business Process Analyst, based in the vibrant city of Randburg, Gauteng.
As a Business Process Analyst at our dynamic organization, you will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our multimedia empire. This role is perfect for sports lovers who want to combine their love for the game with their knack for streamlining operations.
Academic Qualifications and Certifications:
- BCom Degree or equivalent qualification
- Business and process analysis certification
- Customer Experience knowledge and experience
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in Business and Process Analysis
- Experience with working with African markets would be an advantage
- Excellent understanding of business and process design principles and methodologies and proven track record
Desired Skills:
- Process Mapping
- Business Process Analysis
- Business analysis