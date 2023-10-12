Business Process Analyst

Are you a sports enthusiast with a passion for optimizing business processes? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you! Join Africa’s largest multimedia corporation as a Business Process Analyst, based in the vibrant city of Randburg, Gauteng.

As a Business Process Analyst at our dynamic organization, you will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our multimedia empire. This role is perfect for sports lovers who want to combine their love for the game with their knack for streamlining operations.

Academic Qualifications and Certifications:

BCom Degree or equivalent qualification

Business and process analysis certification

Customer Experience knowledge and experience

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in Business and Process Analysis

Experience with working with African markets would be an advantage

Excellent understanding of business and process design principles and methodologies and proven track record

Desired Skills:

Process Mapping

Business Process Analysis

Business analysis

Learn more/Apply for this position