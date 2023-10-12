Data Consultant

Our client is looking for a technically analytical Data Consultant to join their team.

Responsibilities:

  • Gather, clean, and prepare data from various sources.
    Strong analytical skills, proficiency in data manipulation and visualization tools, and the ability to translate complex data into understandable and impactful insights.
  • Utilise statistical and analytical methods to examine large datasets and identify trends
  • Create compelling and interactive data visualisations, dashboards, and reports using Power BI / Qlik.
  • Present analysis findings.
  • Apply predictive modelling and machine learning techniques.
  • Design and implement BI solutions.
  • Provide data-driven recommendations and strategic guidance to clients.

Requirements:

  • Relevant Diploma / Degree
  • 5+ years’ experience as a Data Analyst, BI Analyst, or Data Analytics Consultant.
  • Proficiency in data manipulation, cleansing, and analysis using tools like SQL.
  • Strong knowledge of Power BI or Qlik.
  • Creating visually appealing dashboards and reports.
  • Familiarity with statistical analysis, predictive modelling, and machine learning techniques.
  • Experience in consulting or client-facing roles.
  • Client-focused approach with the ability to build strong relationships.
  • Familiarity with cloud-based data analytics platforms.

Desired Skills:

  • BI
  • Consulting
  • Power BI
  • Qlik
  • Dashboards
  • Reports
  • SQL
  • AWS
  • Cloud

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

