Our client is looking for a technically analytical Data Consultant to join their team.
Responsibilities:
- Gather, clean, and prepare data from various sources.
Strong analytical skills, proficiency in data manipulation and visualization tools, and the ability to translate complex data into understandable and impactful insights.
- Utilise statistical and analytical methods to examine large datasets and identify trends
- Create compelling and interactive data visualisations, dashboards, and reports using Power BI / Qlik.
- Present analysis findings.
- Apply predictive modelling and machine learning techniques.
- Design and implement BI solutions.
- Provide data-driven recommendations and strategic guidance to clients.
Requirements:
- Relevant Diploma / Degree
- 5+ years’ experience as a Data Analyst, BI Analyst, or Data Analytics Consultant.
- Proficiency in data manipulation, cleansing, and analysis using tools like SQL.
- Strong knowledge of Power BI or Qlik.
- Creating visually appealing dashboards and reports.
- Familiarity with statistical analysis, predictive modelling, and machine learning techniques.
- Experience in consulting or client-facing roles.
- Client-focused approach with the ability to build strong relationships.
- Familiarity with cloud-based data analytics platforms.
Desired Skills:
- BI
- Consulting
- Power BI
- Qlik
- Dashboards
- Reports
- SQL
- AWS
- Cloud
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years