Data Consultant – KwaZulu-Natal Umhlanga

Our client is looking for a technically analytical Data Consultant to join their team.

Responsibilities:

Gather, clean, and prepare data from various sources.

Strong analytical skills, proficiency in data manipulation and visualization tools, and the ability to translate complex data into understandable and impactful insights.

Utilise statistical and analytical methods to examine large datasets and identify trends

Create compelling and interactive data visualisations, dashboards, and reports using Power BI / Qlik.

Present analysis findings.

Apply predictive modelling and machine learning techniques.

Design and implement BI solutions.

Provide data-driven recommendations and strategic guidance to clients.

Requirements:

Relevant Diploma / Degree

5+ years’ experience as a Data Analyst, BI Analyst, or Data Analytics Consultant.

Proficiency in data manipulation, cleansing, and analysis using tools like SQL.

Strong knowledge of Power BI or Qlik.

Creating visually appealing dashboards and reports.

Familiarity with statistical analysis, predictive modelling, and machine learning techniques.

Experience in consulting or client-facing roles.

Client-focused approach with the ability to build strong relationships.

Familiarity with cloud-based data analytics platforms.

Desired Skills:

BI

Consulting

Power BI

Qlik

Dashboards

Reports

SQL

AWS

Cloud

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

