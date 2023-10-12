Data Engineer BI Developer

Work from home opportunity..
We are looking for a BI Developer / Data Engineer who is proficient in Microsoft SQL and the Microsoft BI technology stack, to join our Technical team. The candidate will be responsible for developing, deploying and maintaining BI solutions.
Our projects include developing custom software, maintaining and supporting software systems, and developing systems integration. Our local and international clients come from various industries, including financial and insurance, supply chain, retail, and media.
Main Responsibilities will include
- Work independently and as part of a team in an Agile environment using the Microsoft stack oftechnologies
- Delivery of enhancements and features as requested by the Product Owner- Ad-hoc fixes to existing functionality
- Develop and execute database queries and conduct analysis
- Translating business requirements into technical ones
- Report curation and data modelling- Participation in data warehouse design
- Creating technical documentationQualifications and Experience required
- You have a strong theoretical programming and SQL grounding required
- You have 4-8 years hands-on BI development experience
- You have proven experience as a BI Developer / Data Engineer
- You have a background in data warehouse (e.g. Dimensional Modelling)
Advantageous:
- You have experience with Relational Databases, Microsoft SQL & Microsoft SSIS
- You have an in-depth understanding of database management systems, OLAP and ETL
frameworks
- You can develop and test extraction, transformation, and load (ETL) processes
- You are familiar with Exception and Error handling contingencies and data hospitalisation
procedures
- You have experience working with business analysts to identify and understand source data systems
- Exposure to financial services industry preferable
- You have experience with Data mining
- You have completed a relevant 3-4 year diploma or degree (Honours or postgraduate degreepreferred), or relevant work experience.
Personal Attributes
- Comprehensive thought and error handling solutions
- Technical specification writing and communication skills essential
- Ability to pick up new technologies easily
- Attention to detail
- People management skills
- Analytical as well as strong development skills
- Delivery focused and responsive to change
- Able to work in projects (multi-task) environment
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Business Intelligence
- BI Developer
- Data mining
- SSIS
- Microsoft