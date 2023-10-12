Data Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are seeking a skilled and experienced Data Engineer / Data Warehouse Developer for a 6 month contract.

Hybrid – Isando

Data Engineers are responsible for designing, maintaining, and optimizing data infrastructure for data collection, management, transformation, and access. They are responsible for creating data pipelines that convert raw data into usable formats for data consumers to utilize. The role will involve collaborating with Business and IT stakeholders at all levels to ensure that our data management initiatives add value to the business.

Essential:

• 4 – 10 years practical experience as a Data Engineer/ ETL Developer

• Experience in the following technologies –

o 3 years’ experience in Data Factory

o 2 years’ experience in Azure Synapse

o 3 years’ experience in Azure SQL

o 2 years’ experience in PowerBI

o 1 years’ experience in Databricks

o 5 years’ experience in SQL

• Experience in developing and building data pipelines

• Experience in troubleshooting and debugging of data pipelines

Advantageous:

• Experience in Agile and DevOps squads

• Experience in Informatica

• Experience in Teradata

• Experience in SAP Data Services

Knowledge

Essential:

Skills

Essential: • Knowledge of Data Warehousing principles

• Working knowledge of Data Integration technologies

• Knowledge of scripting languages

• Working knowledge of data visualisation libraries

• Solid understanding of all the underlying infrastructure, including data integration tools, ETL/ELT processes, data formatting and warehouse architecture

• Good knowledge of databases

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position