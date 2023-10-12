Data Scientist at Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

12MONTHS CONTRACT
Minimum Requirements
Bachelor’s degree in information technology, computer science, mathematics, information systems or related fields with at least three years experience as a Data Scientist.
Knowledge of and experience in the following are required:
- Experience in a data analysis, business intelligence or data engineering role
- Developed analytical and problem-solving skills.
- NoSQL and Java coding skills
- Data analysis and design
- Experience in GIS tools
Desired Skills:
- Data analysis and design
- NoSQL and Java coding
- Developed analytical and problem-solving skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Regulating Bodies & Organisational
- 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree