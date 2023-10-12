Data Scientist at Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR)

Oct 12, 2023

12MONTHS CONTRACT

Minimum Requirements
Bachelor’s degree in information technology, computer science, mathematics, information systems or related fields with at least three years experience as a Data Scientist.

Knowledge of and experience in the following are required:

  • Experience in a data analysis, business intelligence or data engineering role
  • Developed analytical and problem-solving skills.
  • NoSQL and Java coding skills
  • Data analysis and design
  • Experience in GIS tools

Desired Skills:

  • Developed analytical and problem-solving skills

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Regulating Bodies & Organisational
  • 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

