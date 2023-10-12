Data Scientists at Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR)

12 months fixed-term contract
Minimum Requirements
Bachelor’s degree in information technology, computer science, mathematics, information systems or related fields with at least three years experience as a Data Scientist.
Knowledge of and experience in the following are required:
- Experience in a data analysis, business intelligence or data engineering role
- Developed analytical and problem-solving skills.
- NoSQL and Java coding skills
- Data analysis and design
- Experience in GIS tools
Desired Skills:
- problem solving skills.
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree