Embedded Developer “C”

ENVIRONMENT:

YOUR innovative ability to solve design problems along with being skilled in creating feature requests & design documentation is sought to fill the role of an Embedded Developer “C” for a leading Automotive Tech company. You will also be expected to interpret datasheets while updating and optimizing existing code bases. The ideal candidate must possess a Bachelors of Engineer with strong C experience and have at least 3-10 years’ work experience in a similar role being able to mange multiple projects.

DUTIES:

Update and optimize existing code bases.

Interpret datasheets.

Creatively solve design problems (creating feature requests and design documentation).

Debug code-related issues.

REQUIREMENTS:

Must Haves –

Bachelors of Engineering.

C experience.

3-10 Years relevant work experience.

Nice to haves –

Linux skills.

Git/ GitHub experience.

ATTRIBUTES:

Able to manage multiple projects / multitasking / time management.

Can manage themselves to some degree / takes initiative – problem solving.

