Front-End Developer at Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR)

12 contract
Minimum requirements
Bachelor’s degree in computer science/engineering, information technology or related fields with at least 3 years of experience in building professional web applications, particularly on large, complex technology products/solutions/systems.
Must have at least two years’ experience in the following:
- HTML5
- CSS
- JavaScript/TypeScript
- React
- Test-driven development; and
- Agile/Scrum
Experience in the following will be advantageous:
- UX/UI design;
- Mobile web and app development;
- Digital government;
- Health informatics and eHealth systems;
- Backend/Full-stack development;
- DevOps, automation, continuous integration, continuous delivery;
- Docker;
- Kubernetes;
- Microservices;
- Information security;
- Research and publication of scientific articles; and
- Any other programming languages.
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
