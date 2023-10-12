Front-End Developer at Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR)

12 contract

Minimum requirements

Bachelor’s degree in computer science/engineering, information technology or related fields with at least 3 years of experience in building professional web applications, particularly on large, complex technology products/solutions/systems.

Must have at least two years’ experience in the following:

HTML5

CSS

JavaScript/TypeScript

React

Test-driven development; and

Agile/Scrum

Experience in the following will be advantageous:

UX/UI design;

Mobile web and app development;

Digital government;

Health informatics and eHealth systems;

Backend/Full-stack development;

DevOps, automation, continuous integration, continuous delivery;

Docker;

Kubernetes;

Microservices;

Information security;

Research and publication of scientific articles; and

Any other programming languages.

Desired Skills:

CSS

HTML5

JavaScript/TypeScript

Agile/Scrum

UX/UI design

Mobile web and app development

Digital government

Information security

Docker

Microservices

Kubernetes

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Minimum requirements

Bachelor’s degree in computer science/engineering, information technology or related fields with at least 3 years of experience in building professional web applications, particularly on large, complex technology products/solutions/systems.

Must have at least two years’ experience in the following:

– HTML5

– CSS

– JavaScript/TypeScript

– React

– Test-driven development; and

– Agile/Scrum

Experience in the following will be advantageous:

– UX/UI design;

– Mobile web and app development;

– Digital government;

– Health informatics and eHealth systems;

– Backend/Full-stack development;

– DevOps, automation, continuous integration, continuous delivery;

– Docker;

– Kubernetes;

– Microservices;

– Information security;

– Research and publication of scientific articles; and

– Any other programming languages.

Learn more/Apply for this position