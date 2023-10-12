Front-End Developer at Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR)

Oct 12, 2023

12 contract

Minimum requirements
Bachelor’s degree in computer science/engineering, information technology or related fields with at least 3 years of experience in building professional web applications, particularly on large, complex technology products/solutions/systems.

Must have at least two years’ experience in the following:

  • HTML5
  • CSS
  • JavaScript/TypeScript
  • React
  • Test-driven development; and
  • Agile/Scrum

Experience in the following will be advantageous:

  • UX/UI design;
  • Mobile web and app development;
  • Digital government;
  • Health informatics and eHealth systems;
  • Backend/Full-stack development;
  • DevOps, automation, continuous integration, continuous delivery;
  • Docker;
  • Kubernetes;
  • Microservices;
  • Information security;
  • Research and publication of scientific articles; and
  • Any other programming languages.

Desired Skills:

  • CSS
  • HTML5
  • JavaScript/TypeScript
  • Agile/Scrum
  • UX/UI design
  • Mobile web and app development
  • Digital government
  • Information security
  • Docker
  • Microservices
  • Kubernetes

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

