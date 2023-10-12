Front End Developer – Gauteng Arcadia

Special Requirements:
- Must live within surrounding Pretoria areas.
- Willing to work overtime.
- Perform standby duties.
- Must have a Valid Driver’s License and own reliable transport (Not Public).
- Have clear Credit and Criminal Records.
Skills and Experience
- X1 Graduate Developer (BSC Computer Science / Information Technology – Related qualifications).
- X1 Junior: Mobile Front-End Development; 1-2 years mobile and front-end working experience).
- Experience in React, React Native and TypeScript
- Experience with inclusion and integration of native IOS and Android components
- Experience with SQL Server beneficial
- Azure exposure beneficial
- DevOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial
- .NET Core will be advantageous
- Restful service experience beneficial
Qualifications
- Tertiary Education: Degree in Computer Science or Relevant equivalent IT Diploma (IT Diploma with 1 year’s work experience)
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training.
Desired Skills:
- Android
- iOS
- React Native
- React. js
- Typescript