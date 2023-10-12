Front End Developer – Gauteng Arcadia

Oct 12, 2023

Special Requirements:

  • Must live within surrounding Pretoria areas.
  • Willing to work overtime.
  • Perform standby duties.
  • Must have a Valid Driver’s License and own reliable transport (Not Public).
  • Have clear Credit and Criminal Records.

Skills and Experience

  • X1 Graduate Developer (BSC Computer Science / Information Technology – Related qualifications).
  • X1 Junior: Mobile Front-End Development; 1-2 years mobile and front-end working experience).
  • Experience in React, React Native and TypeScript
  • Experience with inclusion and integration of native IOS and Android components
  • Experience with SQL Server beneficial
  • Azure exposure beneficial
  • DevOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial
  • .NET Core will be advantageous
  • Restful service experience beneficial

Qualifications

  • Tertiary Education: Degree in Computer Science or Relevant equivalent IT Diploma (IT Diploma with 1 year’s work experience)
  • Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training.

Desired Skills:

  • Android
  • iOS
  • React Native
  • React. js
  • Typescript

Learn more/Apply for this position