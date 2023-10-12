Full Stack Developer

Special Requirements:
- Must live within surrounding Pretoria areas.
- Willing to work overtime.
- Perform standby duties.
- Must have a Valid Driver’s License and own reliable transport (Not Public).
- Have clear Credit and Criminal Records.
Skills and Experience:
- Minimum of 6 years’ experience in a Full Stack Software Development role.
- Minimum of 6 years full time and current experience in Microsoft SQL database technology, T-SQL.
- Minimum of 6 years’ full time and current experience of programming language in C# and JavaScript Frameworks.
- Experience developing desktop and web-based applications.
- Knowledge of multiple front-end languages and libraries (e.g. HTML/ CSS, JavaScript, XML, jQuery) and web services.
- Knowledge and experience in ensuring responsiveness of applications.
- Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines.
- Ability to analyse a request for change or new development to determine how the existing functionality can be used/enhanced or to develop new functionality to meet the request.
- Knowledge and experience in designing and developing web services and APIs
- Knowledge and experience in seeing through a project from conception to finished product.
- Knowledge and experience within DevOps practices.
Advantageous Experience:
- Financial service industry experience would be advantageous, especially in payment services like EFT, NAEDO, DebiCheck (Authentication Collections), AVS (Account Verification System).
Qualifications:
- Tertiary Education: IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science / Relevant Qualification
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher
Education & Training
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Javascript
- MySQL