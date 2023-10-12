Full Stack Developer

Oct 12, 2023

Special Requirements:

  • Must live within surrounding Pretoria areas.
  • Willing to work overtime.
  • Perform standby duties.
  • Must have a Valid Driver’s License and own reliable transport (Not Public).
  • Have clear Credit and Criminal Records.

Skills and Experience:

  • Minimum of 6 years’ experience in a Full Stack Software Development role.
  • Minimum of 6 years full time and current experience in Microsoft SQL database technology, T-SQL.
  • Minimum of 6 years’ full time and current experience of programming language in C# and JavaScript Frameworks.
  • Experience developing desktop and web-based applications.
  • Knowledge of multiple front-end languages and libraries (e.g. HTML/ CSS, JavaScript, XML, jQuery) and web services.
  • Knowledge and experience in ensuring responsiveness of applications.
  • Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines.
  • Ability to analyse a request for change or new development to determine how the existing functionality can be used/enhanced or to develop new functionality to meet the request.
  • Knowledge and experience in designing and developing web services and APIs
  • Knowledge and experience in seeing through a project from conception to finished product.
  • Knowledge and experience within DevOps practices.

Advantageous Experience:

  • Financial service industry experience would be advantageous, especially in payment services like EFT, NAEDO, DebiCheck (Authentication Collections), AVS (Account Verification System).

Qualifications:

  • Tertiary Education: IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science / Relevant Qualification
  • Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher

Education & Training

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • Javascript
  • MySQL

