Hitachi Energy, Google Cloud combine energy and digital expertise

Hitachi Energy and Google Cloud have signed a strategic agreement to collaborate and co-create on multiple cloud software products and services designed to support the global energy transition.

The first demonstration of the joint value of the relationship, Hitachi Energy’s Velocity Suite Power Prices, is now available on the Google Cloud Marketplace.

The launch of Velocity Suite Power Prices marks the first milestone in the Google Cloud and Hitachi Energy collaboration and signals how the organisations together will address growing market and customer needs for cloud-based solutions that drive the energy transition.

Global developers, operators of renewable generation and battery energy storage systems (BESS), as well as traditional generators, traders, and energy market participants can use the data from Velocity Suite Power Prices to make better, faster decisions about energy projects and investments in North America.

Velocity Suite Power Prices, derived from Hitachi Energy’s Velocity Suite application, is a new API-based application that gives global customers easy access to North American energy market intelligence. It informs, guides and accelerates planning and revenue analyses for transformative grid and renewable energy projects. The computing power of Google Cloud technology is instrumental in automating and consolidating the extensive dataset of Velocity Suite Power Prices.

The collaboration draws on Hitachi Energy’s Energy Portfolio Management (EPM) solutions combined with Google Cloud’s data analytics capabilities, artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML) services, and scalable and secure infrastructure, to develop and deploy new, innovative solutions for electric utilities and renewable energy producers.

“Data and analytics are at the centre of the energy transition and play a critical role in the evolving grid,” says Massimo Danieli, MD: grid automation at Hitachi Energy. “Our customers worldwide have asked for solutions that help them achieve sustainability goals and business outcomes at speed and scale. Delivering Velocity Suite Power Prices through our partnership with Google Cloud helps global customers accelerate decision making, optimize investments, and digitally transform their own businesses.”

Roi Tavor, MD of Google Cloud, comments: “By delivering Velocity Suite Power Prices on Google Cloud, Hitachi Energy is enabling customers to deploy its platform on trusted, sustainable infrastructure and helping them better utilize massive amounts of data on their journeys to become more profitable and sustainable businesses.

“Sustainability is a driving factor behind many organizations’ digital transformations, and we’re proud to partner with Hitachi Energy to help global businesses operate responsibly and sustainably.”