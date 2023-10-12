Our client in the FMCG industry based in Humansdorp is current looking to employ an ICT Business Analyst.
If you have a passion for optimising business processes and are well-versed in ERP solutions, we want to hear from you.
Awesome career opportunity awaits!
Main purpose of the position:
- -Our client is seeking a highly experienced ERP Business Analyst with a proven track record in the FMCG industry, particularly with Microsoft Dynamics Business Central.
- -The ideal candidate will play a pivotal role in in the company’s digital transformation by introducing processes to enhance efficiencies and automate operations.
Key Responsibilities:
- -The successful candidate will evaluate business requirements and processes, leading ongoing reviews and analysis of business operations.
- -Develop and implement optimization strategies, with a focus on ERP systems, such as Microsoft Dynamics Business Central and other business systems.
- -Serve as the process owner for key capabilities and implementations.
- -Effectively communicate insights and plans to cross-functional teams and management.
- -Gather critical information from various stakeholders to drive key deliverables.
- -Collaborate closely with stakeholders, technical teams, and managerial staff.
- -Manage projects, including the development of project plans and monitoring of performance.
- -Update, implement, and maintain procedures to streamline processes.
- -Strategically positioned as a change agent between technology and business users.
- -Act as a liaison between stakeholders and end-users, facilitating effective communication.
- -Provide leadership, training, coaching, and guidance to junior staff.
Qualifications and Skills:
- -Bachelor’s degree in information systems, commerce, or an equivalent degree/ diploma in Information Technology.
- -Must have a minimum of 5 years’ experience in business/systems analysis or related fields, especially in food manufacturing and ERP environments.
- -Exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking skills, with the ability to influence stakeholders and collaborate on solutions.
- -Experience in training and change management related to ERP solutions and other business systems.
- -Proficiency in creating detailed reports and presenting findings.
- -Competency in Microsoft applications and modelling tools (e.g., Visio).
- -Excellent planning, organizational, and time management skills are required.
- -Competency in mapping business processes.
- -Demonstrated track record of successfully leading, delivering, and supporting ICT systems and projects.
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- Visio
- ICT Systems
- Microsoft Dynamics Business Central
- ERP
- BA
- Analytical