ICT Business Analyst – Eastern Cape Humansdorp

Our client in the FMCG industry based in Humansdorp is current looking to employ an ICT Business Analyst.

If you have a passion for optimising business processes and are well-versed in ERP solutions, we want to hear from you.

Awesome career opportunity awaits!

Main purpose of the position:

-Our client is seeking a highly experienced ERP Business Analyst with a proven track record in the FMCG industry, particularly with Microsoft Dynamics Business Central.

-The ideal candidate will play a pivotal role in in the company’s digital transformation by introducing processes to enhance efficiencies and automate operations.

Key Responsibilities:

-The successful candidate will evaluate business requirements and processes, leading ongoing reviews and analysis of business operations.

-Develop and implement optimization strategies, with a focus on ERP systems, such as Microsoft Dynamics Business Central and other business systems.

-Serve as the process owner for key capabilities and implementations.

-Effectively communicate insights and plans to cross-functional teams and management.

-Gather critical information from various stakeholders to drive key deliverables.

-Collaborate closely with stakeholders, technical teams, and managerial staff.

-Manage projects, including the development of project plans and monitoring of performance.

-Update, implement, and maintain procedures to streamline processes.

-Strategically positioned as a change agent between technology and business users.

-Act as a liaison between stakeholders and end-users, facilitating effective communication.

-Provide leadership, training, coaching, and guidance to junior staff.

Qualifications and Skills:

-Bachelor’s degree in information systems, commerce, or an equivalent degree/ diploma in Information Technology.

-Must have a minimum of 5 years’ experience in business/systems analysis or related fields, especially in food manufacturing and ERP environments.

-Exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking skills, with the ability to influence stakeholders and collaborate on solutions.

-Experience in training and change management related to ERP solutions and other business systems.

-Proficiency in creating detailed reports and presenting findings.

-Competency in Microsoft applications and modelling tools (e.g., Visio).

-Excellent planning, organizational, and time management skills are required.

-Competency in mapping business processes.

-Demonstrated track record of successfully leading, delivering, and supporting ICT systems and projects.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

Visio

ICT Systems

Microsoft Dynamics Business Central

ERP

BA

Analytical

