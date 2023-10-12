Intergration Developer

Experience:

– 4+ Years in IT with a strong track record of integration

– Experience in an enterprise grade integration platform

– IBM Technology experience in IIB, ACE and MQ would be a preference

– Understand REST, Web Services and patterns

– Troubleshooting and monitoring ESB and underlying infrastructure

– Data mapping

– Applications & integration security practices and standards

– Data Power & API Management would be advantageous

– Familiarity with Linux

Desired Skills:

IIB

REST

Web Services

Linux

