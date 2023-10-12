Intergration Developer

Experience:
– 4+ Years in IT with a strong track record of integration
– Experience in an enterprise grade integration platform
– IBM Technology experience in IIB, ACE and MQ would be a preference
– Understand REST, Web Services and patterns
– Troubleshooting and monitoring ESB and underlying infrastructure
– Data mapping
– Applications & integration security practices and standards
– Data Power & API Management would be advantageous
– Familiarity with Linux
Desired Skills:
- IIB
- REST
- Web Services
- Linux