Intermediate Back End Developer (Centurion Hybrid) – Gauteng Centurion

ENVIRONMENT:

THE coding expertise of a data-driven Intermediate Back End Developer is sought by a Centurion-based Property Specialist to join its team where you will work on exciting cutting-edge projects. You MUST be fluent in Afrikaans as the team converses in Afrikaans. You will require suitable work experience with Cloud – preferably AWS, hands-on Back Back End Development including having utilized JavaScript/TypeScript for NodeJS in Lambdas, RESTful APIs, 3rd party integration, exposure to Lean and Agile methodologies and good coding habits; Reviews, TDD, etc.

REQUIREMENTS:

Afrikaans a MUST HAVE.

Cloud, preferably AWS experience.

Hands-on technical expertise in Backend Development.

JavaScript/TypeScript for NodeJS in Lambdas.

Experience with RESTful APIs and 3 rd party integration in general.

party integration in general. Exposure to Lean and Agile methodologies.

Good coding habits: (Reviews, TDD, etc.).

Advantageous –

Experience in Database Administration (PostgreSQL).

ATTRIBUTES:

Good problem-solving skills with a data-driven mindset

Self-motivated and energetic individual with a hands-on approach.

COMMENTS:

