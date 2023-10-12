IT Project Manager

Experience Required:

– 2 Years experience in the IT industry. (Project Management)

– Certified PRINCE2 Practitioner

– Peripheral installations and fault diagnosis

– Working knowledge of additional project methodologies such as PMBOK or AgilePM.

– Extensive, recent experience as a Project Manager in a MSP/Telecoms/ISP environment or similar technology-led industry

– Basic Understanding of LAN cabling and network topology (Ethernet)

– Basic Understanding of SIP and VOIP (advantage)

– Experience with hardware/software PBX’s (3CX Beneficial)

– Experience with CRM/PSA/ticketing system

Desired Skills:

PRINCE2

LAN

Voip

CRM

