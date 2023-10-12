IT Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Experience Required:
– 2 Years experience in the IT industry. (Project Management)
– Certified PRINCE2 Practitioner
– Peripheral installations and fault diagnosis
– Working knowledge of additional project methodologies such as PMBOK or AgilePM.
– Extensive, recent experience as a Project Manager in a MSP/Telecoms/ISP environment or similar technology-led industry
– Basic Understanding of LAN cabling and network topology (Ethernet)
– Basic Understanding of SIP and VOIP (advantage)
– Experience with hardware/software PBX’s (3CX Beneficial)
– Experience with CRM/PSA/ticketing system
Desired Skills:
- PRINCE2
- LAN
- Voip
- CRM