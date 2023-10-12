Junior Embedded Developer (C or C#)

ENVIRONMENT:

A leading Automotive Tech company seeks a strong technical Junior Embedded Developer with strong C or C# skills to join its team. You will help maintain existing code, support existing products as well as work on new cutting-edge projects. Embedded software plays a key role in all of the projects. Most development is done in C and runs on embedded Rabbit-based CPU modules, Linux processors, on PIC or Atmel controllers. You will require a Bachelors of Engineering with ±3 years relevant work experience including C, C#, Python, Git/GitHub. Technologies may include HTTPS, XML, Drivers using USB/UART/SPI/I2C, Cellular communications (4G and 5G), GPS, RF (900MHz and 5.9GHz) and SNMP/NTCIP.

REQUIREMENTS:

Must Haves –

Bachelors of Engineering.

±3 Years relevant work experience.

C experience.

C#, Python.

Interpreting datasheets.

Embedded hardware knowledge.

Git / GitHub experience.

Technologies may include –

HTTPS.

XML.

Drivers using USB/UART/SPI/I2C.

Cellular communications (4G and 5G).

GPS, RF (900MHz and 5.9GHz).

SNMP/NTCIP.

COMMENTS:

