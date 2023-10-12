Junior Manual Tester

You will plan, design, and build sophisticated automated text fixtures and systems for companies’ products and programmes.

You will work on the automation quality assurance efforts for software development projects, including a review of technical specifications and user stories.

S/he executes and maintains automated test scripts, provides documentation for testing methodologies and tools, reports automation results, and ensures a focused, methodical approach to automation testing. In addition, the Automation Quality Assurance Engineer monitors the progress of the automation QA efforts of internal and external QA resources.

Responsible for the development of automated and manual test cases and the execution of the scripts.

Automate, optimize, and drive efficiency of this effort, code, and process.

Updating and maintaining logs

Monitor the automated build and continuous integration process to ensure efficient build.

Execution and facilitate resolution of build/release failures.

Create, maintain, and share technical documentation used by engineers and other team members.

Collaborate with development teams to help architect, configure, monitor, and support their services. Work with developers as needed to understand implementations, assess related areas of risk, retest after code updates, and perform regression testing as needed.

Provide automation status reports to Agile teams and the QA Manager.

Review the work of other automation testers including code review and recommend changes to their approach.

Make suggestions for troubleshooting issues.

Monitor and strategize mobile platform support.

Creation of test cases

Documentation on testing

Financial transaction knowledge

Updating and maintaining logs

Knowledge of cloud technologies and cloud infrastructure, PCF assured (Advantageous).

Familiar with Micro-service architectures. Decoupled systems and how to build them.

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in Computer Science or related field (Must have)

Supported with Certifications: ITIL, ISTQB, II, IAT, DNS, RHCSA, MCSA, SAFE, AWS, SSL

Matric or equivalent qualification recognized by the Department of Higher Education & Training

Minimum of 3 years in a Manual Testing role

At least 1 year of Automation experience (Advantageous)

Salary up to R 30 000 per month CTC

Desired Skills:

Manual testing

SQL

C#

Learn more/Apply for this position