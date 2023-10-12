Junior Software Developer (C#.Net, MVC, UI/UX) – Western Cape Bellville

ENVIRONMENT:

THE coding talent of an ambitious Junior Software Developer is wanted by a leading Automotive Tech company to join its team where you will build new internal tools and help to innovatively solve design problems. You will also do debugging, QA and work through all applications making suggestions and/or CSS code reviews to improve the look, feel and user experience. Applicants must have C# work experience with 1 year if you have GitHub projects to peruse otherwise 2+ years’ experience. Your other tech tools should include MVC, .NET, HTML, CSS, JS and UX/UI.

DUTIES:

Update existing code bases.

Build new internal tools.

Creatively solve design problems (creating feature requests and design documentation).

Debugging / QA on code-related designs.

Work through all applications making suggestions and/or CSS code reviews to improve the look, feel and user experience.

Manage Travel Safely Application and work with the India team to develop and release new builds.

REQUIREMENTS:

Must-Haves –

C# experience (Minimum of 1 year if you have GitHub projects to browse, but otherwise 2+ years).

Experience working with MVC and .NET frameworks.

Background in IT.

Experience in web development projects (HTML, CSS, JS).

UI/UX experience.

Nice to Haves –

Some basic Linux skills.

Some basic design skills.

SQL skills (data access related).

ATTRIBUTES:

Able to manage multiple projects / multitasking / time management.

Can manage themselves to some degree / takes initiative.

Problem solving.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] OR e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Junior

Software

Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position