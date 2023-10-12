Lead AWS Python Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

An available role currently exists for a Lead AWS Python Developer. The incumbent will be responsible for building solutions from requirements received from product owner and be able to work in an agile environment.

AWS components such as Lambda, SQS , Dynamo DB

AWS API Gateway

Terraform

Python 3.9

Pytest

Knowledge of Rest API integrations

Openapi, swagger

GitHub actions for CI CD

Docker and Docker compose

Makefile

Strategic

Leading with Influence

Collaboration (Relating)

Customer First

Execution

Innovation (Perspective)

Personal Mastery (Learning)

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

