Mid Front End Developer (Centurion Hybrid)

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic provider of state-of-the-art Community Management solutions in Centurion seeks the coding talents of a Mid Front End Developer with a keen eye for beautiful digital visuals. You MUST be fluent in Afrikaans as the team converses in Afrikaans. The ideal candidate will need experience in Web, Mobile & Hybrid Web Apps using Angular 2+ and Ionic, TypeScript/JavaScript, HTML, CSS/SCSS, Angular integration with REST Services, Agile Development practices, and experience publishing Apps to App Store and Play Store. Any experience with UI/UX Design and knowledge and/or exposure to AWS Amplify/AppSync in addition will prove beneficial.

REQUIREMENTS:

Afrikaans a MUST HAVE.

Experience in Web, Mobile and Hybrid Web Apps (using Angular and Ionic Framework).

Angular 2+ (They are currently using Angular 11 & 16).

TypeScript/ JavaScript.

HTML & CSS/SCSS.

Angular integration with REST Services.

Experience in publishing Apps to App Store & Play Store.

Agile Development practices.

Good coding habits: (Reviews, TDD, etc.).

Advantageous –

UI/UX Design.

Knowledge of, or exposure to, AWS Amplify/AppSync.

COMMENTS:

