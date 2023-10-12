.NET Developer – Western Cape Bellville

Oct 12, 2023

What are we looking for?

  • Matric, Relevant Tertiary Qualification preferred
  • 5 years experience in Microsoft C# .NET
  • Solid experience in writing unit/integration tests using NUnit/xUnit
  • Solid experience in mutli-tenant environments and large scale data
  • Good skills in relational database queries
  • Good skills in Object Oriented design (SOLID principles, patterns etc.)
  • Experience in working in an agile development environment
  • Experience in Git source control beneficial
  • Experience in modern Web technologies (HTML5 – native web components, JavaScript (ES6+), CSS3+) beneficial

Technologies we use:

  • .NET Core using C#
  • PostgreSQL RDBMS
  • Elastic Stack
  • RabbitMQ/Kafka
  • Azure DevOps Server
  • TeamCity CI Server
  • HTML5 – vanilla web components, CSS3+, JavaScript (ES6+)

Desired Skills:

  • C#.net
  • NET Development
  • .NET

Learn more/Apply for this position