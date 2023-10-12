Principal Solutions Architect at Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR)

12 MONTHS

MINIMUM Requirements

Honours degree in computer science, electronic/computer engineering, information technology or related fields with at least seven years experience in professional software development and architecture, particularly on large complex technology products/solutions/systems.

Must be TOGAF-certified

Additional requirements

Knowledge of and experience in the following are required:

Business analysis;

IT infrastructure;

Software architecture design;

Solution architecture;

DevOps.

Experience with the following would be advantageous:

Enterprise Architecture;

Software development

Systems/technical architecture

Software development;

Digital government;

Health informatics and eHealth systems;

Devops, automation, continuous integration, continuous delivery;

Interoperability and system integration;

Research and publication of scientific articles; and

Health informatics and eHealth systems

Data Science, Databases.

.

Desired Skills:

Business analysis

IT infrastructure

Software architecture design

Solution architecture

Software Development

Health informatics and eHealth systems

Research and publication of scientific articles

Digital government

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

About The Employer:

12 Contract

Learn more/Apply for this position