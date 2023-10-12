Principal Solutions Architect at Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

12 months fixed-term contract

MINIMUM Requirements

Honours degree in computer science, electronic/computer engineering, information technology or related fields with at least seven years’ experience in professional software development and architecture, particularly on large complex technology products/solutions/systems.

Must be TOGAF-certified

Additional requirements

Knowledge of and experience in the following are required:

Business analysis;

IT infrastructure;

Software architecture design;

Solution architecture;

DevOps.

Experience with the following would be advantageous:

Enterprise Architecture;

Systems/technical architecture;

Software development;

Digital government;

Health informatics and eHealth systems;

Devops, automation, continuous integration, continuous delivery;

Interoperability and system integration;

Research and publication of scientific articles; and

Data Science, Databases.

Desired Skills:

Time management skills

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

