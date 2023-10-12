Principal Solutions Architect at Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR)

12 months fixed-term contract
MINIMUM Requirements
Honours degree in computer science, electronic/computer engineering, information technology or related fields with at least seven years’ experience in professional software development and architecture, particularly on large complex technology products/solutions/systems.
Must be TOGAF-certified
Additional requirements
Knowledge of and experience in the following are required:
- Business analysis;
- IT infrastructure;
- Software architecture design;
- Solution architecture;
- DevOps.
Experience with the following would be advantageous:
- Enterprise Architecture;
- Systems/technical architecture;
- Software development;
- Digital government;
- Health informatics and eHealth systems;
- Devops, automation, continuous integration, continuous delivery;
- Interoperability and system integration;
- Research and publication of scientific articles; and
- Data Science, Databases.
Desired Skills:
- Time management skills
Desired Qualification Level:
- Honours