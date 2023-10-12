Principal Solutions Architect at Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR)

Oct 12, 2023

12 months fixed-term contract

MINIMUM Requirements
Honours degree in computer science, electronic/computer engineering, information technology or related fields with at least seven years’ experience in professional software development and architecture, particularly on large complex technology products/solutions/systems.
Must be TOGAF-certified

Additional requirements
Knowledge of and experience in the following are required:

  • Business analysis;
  • IT infrastructure;
  • Software architecture design;
  • Solution architecture;
  • DevOps.

Experience with the following would be advantageous:

  • Enterprise Architecture;
  • Systems/technical architecture;
  • Software development;
  • Digital government;
  • Health informatics and eHealth systems;
  • Devops, automation, continuous integration, continuous delivery;
  • Interoperability and system integration;
  • Research and publication of scientific articles; and
  • Data Science, Databases.

Desired Skills:

  • Time management skills

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Honours

