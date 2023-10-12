Project Manager at Air Traffic and Navigation Services – Gauteng Germiston

Applications are invited for the position of Project Manager x2 (Grade 7) [Email Address Removed] successful applicants will be reporting to the Chief Business Services Officer.

Description

Project Planning – Define the project scope/brief and work breakdown structure (WBS) in collaboration with key stakeholders to ensure a common understanding of deliverables and the approach. Produce comprehensive project management plans that include scope, quality, risks, time, cost, human resources, procurement, integration, governance and communication, and confirm that these knowledge areas are regularly updated and maintained. Identify and manage project risks, constraints and changes, and ensure that the project plans are managed and approved. Establish and manage relationships with all stakeholders, role players and service providers to ensure commitment to a common goal. Establish programme and project governance through setting standards and measuring compliance by means of engaging with a multi-disciplinary project team throughout the project life cycle, and clearly define roles and responsibilities of project team members for the delivery of projects. Developing all required project management plans. To lead projects, ensuring effective resource planning and management in order to maintain appropriate levels of professionalism. To establish and maintain the project management strategies and methodology (including terms of reference and framework) based on best practice, thereby ensuring continuous improvement. To define and embed project controls and governance. To provide process guidance for programmes and projects.Project Implementation – Collaborating with other department leaders to define, prioritize, and develop projects. Planning project management, including setting deadlines, prioritizing tasks, and assigning team members to various deliverables. Analyzing financial data, including project budgets, risks, and resource allocation. Providing financial reports and budget outlines to Executives and other governance structures. Overseeing the development of the project and ensuring that project team members are carrying out their tasks efficiently while upholding the company’s standards. Assist in drafting new and improving existing project management office policies and processes. Continuously evaluating projects to ensure they are meeting company standards, adhering to budgets, and meeting deadlines. Accurately documenting the project’s creation, development, and execution as well as documenting the project’s scope, budget, and justification. To track the progress of projects according to the prioritization plan, management of information, financial reporting and resource planning. Ensure the successful implementation of the project’s objectives, responsibilities, services and deliverables. To provide projects’ reporting at all levels of governance. To contribute in the development of governance frameworks and standards for Project Management Office. To oversee project costs and ensure finances are well managed. To oversee financial reporting whilst ensuring that the program and projects adhere to the corporate financial processes. To oversee the management of cross-program dependencies. To perform a quality assurance role in line with defined Program Management Office processes. To oversee project closure and ensure that lessons learned are logged. To manage the performance and development of the team. Direct and coordinate the activities of project resources to ensure the project progresses according to the approved schedule and produce the expected deliverables within budget and according to specifications and quality standards. Build and maintain mutually beneficial relationships with all relevant internal and external stakeholders. Project Reporting – Facilitate collaboration and interaction as well as communication between the ATNS and all critical stakeholders. Ensure that all project documentation, deliverables and reports are produced, approved and maintained timeously, including close-out documents. Finance and Costs Management – Develop, recommend, and manage the technical operating budget for the area to ensure project service continuity. Ensure effective management and utilization of the approved budget in accordance with financial policies and procedures. Approve expenditure within the mandate matrix. Prioritize and integrate projects to manage resources better. Direct unit budgeting and institute associated control measures. Develop and direct the implementation of organizational sustainability measures. Ensure that the project is planned and completed within budget.People Management – Ensure the availability of skilled and competent staff and external resources to manage projects in order meet the current and future project objectives aligned to the departmental and overall business strategies. Manage performance outputs of the project team by using the performance management system and taking corrective action promptly and effectively. Ensure mentoring and coaching of staff as required to always ensure continuous development and availability of the required skills. Ensure the transfer of knowledge and skills to enable sustainability within the Department from a succession management perspective. Ensure effective talent management implementation aligned to the HC policies and procedures. Implement transformation initiatives within projects to ensure an inclusive environment and a representative staff compliment. Drive employee engagement and retention when managing projects.

Minimum Requirements

Minimum Qualification:· A minimum of a relevant bachelor’s degree (NQF7) in the Project and Program Management or equivalent.· Solid knowledge of the project management discipline.· Knowledge of the Aviation industry is an added advantage. · A Project Management Professional (PMP) Certification or equivalent.· Other relevant professional registration is an added advantage. Minimum Experience:· A minimum of eight years’ experience in project management is required. If you have not been contacted within 3 weeks of the closing date of this advert, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.

ATNS is an equal opportunity employer that strives to achieve a diverse workforce broadly representative of our people. This position will be filled in line with the objectives of ATNS’ Employment Equity Plan and therefore candidates from designated groups as per the Employment Equity Act of 1998 are encouraged to apply.

People living with disabilities will be given preference in line with the with the EE Plan.

Desired Skills:

Project reporting

Project financial management

project information management

Contract management

quality assurance

Project Governance

risk and compliance

