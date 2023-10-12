React/TypeScript Developer – Western Cape Century City

ENVIRONMENT:

A passionate and ambitious React/TypeScript Developer is sought by a dynamic provider of sustainable and cost-effective Solar Energy Solutions to join its team. Your role will entail assisting with the development, testing, deployment, and maintenance of AUTOPV™, an advanced computational design SaaS solution in the CleanTech space. The successful candidate will become part of a small, growing team responsible for the development of tools aimed at disrupting the way large Solar PV projects are designed and built globally. It would be expected of the candidate to gain a comprehensive understanding of both the existing code base as well as the underlying solution domain. Applicants must have a minimum Higher Certificate (NQF 5 or above) in JavaScript-based software development with at least 1 year of work experience in front-end development using React, JavaScript and TypeScript. You need to be based in Cape Town and willing to go into an office every day initially. This will change to hybrid after a few months.

DUTIES:

Assist with the development of high-quality software systems using React and TypeScript.

Collaborate with AUTOPV™ Back-end Development team as well as UX/UI teams to design, develop, and implement new features.

Implement APIs and integrate back-end systems with front-end applications and following Agile methodologies.

Write clean, maintainable, and testable code, adhering to industry best practices and company coding standards and style guides.

Implement and manage Unit Testing for all code written.

Implement bug fixes and feature enhancements.

Manage version control through Git based repository.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Minimum Higher Certificate (NQF 5 or above) in JavaScript-based software development.

BSc Computer Science or similar preferred.

Experience/Skills –

At least 1 year of experience in front-end development using React, JavaScript and TypeScript.

Proficiency in front-end technologies such as HTML and CSS.

Advantageous –

Experience working with RESTful APIs and Microservices, server-side technologies such as Node.js and [URL Removed] with Agile development methodology.

Experience working on and deploying projects to AWS cloud infrastructure.

Proficient in Git and online Git repositories such as GitHub, BitBucket.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Excellent communication and collaboration skills.

