Salesforce Functional Analyst Manager – Gauteng Midrand

Our client leads the way in human led, technology enabled professional services, working with clients to transform their business and make it fit for the future.
If you are looking for a career where every day is different, where challenges are complex and where you can make a real difference, then we want to hear from you.
Responsibilities:
- Advanced experience with Salesforce configurations
- Strong background in CRM process design and implementation
- Experience with integrated packages e.g. AdobeSign,.DocuSign, CTI, Marketing Tools
Qualifications:
- Salesforce Certified Administrator
- Salesforce Certified Platform App Builder
- Salesforce Certified Sales Cloud
- Salesforce Certified Service Cloud
- Salesforce Certified Community Cloud (desirable)
- Certified Agile Practitioner (desirable)
- Salesforce Accredited Financial Services Cloud (desirable)
Desired Skills:
- CRM
- CRM process design
- Implementation
- AdobeSign
- DocuSign
- CTI
- Marketing tools