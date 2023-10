Senior Business Analysts at Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

12 Months

Senior Business Analysts

Bachelor’s degree in informatics, information technology, computer science/engineering or related fields with at least five years’ experience in software development life cycle management.

Experience in dealing with high level stakeholders and clients;

Experience working in technology development teams as a BA;

Experience in agile software design and implementation;

Experience with both Agile and Waterfall methodologies;

Excellent communication skills (verbal and written);

Technical and report writing skills;

Analytical and problem-solving skills;

Strong ability to think abstractly and conceptually and to see the big picture; and

Ability to think strategically

Desired Skills:

Technical and report writing skills

software design and implementation

software development life cycle

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Regulating Bodies & Organisational

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position