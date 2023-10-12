Senior C#.Net Engineer

We are looking for a Senior Software Developer who is passionate about technology to join our Technical Consulting team.
Our projects include developing custom software, maintaining and supporting software systems, and developing systems integration. Our local and international clients come from various industries, including financial and insurance, retail, media and supply chain.
Main Responsibilities will include:
- Technical architectural design
- Develop and document design, source code and technical architecture
- Maintain and manage existing source code
- Design, develop and implement solutions to users’ needs and requirements
- Review and improvise code
- Run tests and fix bugs
- Coordinate with architects and business analysts to determine functionalities
- Develop technical solutions to complex business problems
- Design and develop technical solutions for enterprise-level projects
- Design and develop data analysis solutions
- Design and develop logical and physical data models that meet application requirements
- Design and develop continuous integration and continuous deployment pipelines
Qualifications and Experience required:
- Relevant 3/4 year degree or diploma (Honours or postgrad preferred), or have comparable practical experience
- A minimum of 5 or more years’ experience building custom, web-based applications in .NET/ C#, Microsoft SQL Server MVC, Entity Framework
- Web Services (Microsoft WCF and Web API)
- Knowledge and understanding of Design Patterns
- Working knowledge of SOLID Principles & Design Patterns
- Git Source Control
- Agile & Test-Driven development experience
- Have spun up a project or solution from beginning to end
- You are T-shaped – you possess broad general knowledge of the development landscape, and deep knowledge of your area of expertise
- You are a polyglot – you possess a strong multi-language toolbox and know how to apply these effectively to the software you are developing
- Mentorship & recruitment / interviewing experience an advantage
- Financial industry exposure an advantage
Desired Skills:
- .Net
- C#
- MVC
- SOLID
- C#.net