Senior Project Manager

Minimum Qualification Required:

– A minimum of a B degree / Advanced Diploma OR equivalent.

– A formal project management qualification / certification.

Minimum Experience Required:

– 10 years project management experience.

– Sound knowledge and experience in IT Service Management.

– Sound knowledge and experience in managing large scale projects that are strategically aligned within the financial services industry.

– Sound knowledge of project cost management, contract, and servicemanagement.

Pre- Requisite requirement:

– Previous experience managing IT Service Management Projects

– Previous experience managing Infrastructure projects.

– Previous experience in implementing IT Disaster Recovery or IT ResiliencyStrategy

The following will be an added advantage:

– ITIL 3 or 4 foundation certificate.

– IT Service Management certificate

– COBIT

– IT technical accreditation(s)

Email updated Cv’s to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Project Management

IT Service Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

