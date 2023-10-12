Senior Project Manager – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Minimum Qualification Required:
– A minimum of a B degree / Advanced Diploma OR equivalent.
– A formal project management qualification / certification.
Minimum Experience Required:
– 10 years project management experience.
– Sound knowledge and experience in IT Service Management.
– Sound knowledge and experience in managing large scale projects that are strategically aligned within the financial services industry.
– Sound knowledge of project cost management, contract, and servicemanagement.
Pre- Requisite requirement:
– Previous experience managing IT Service Management Projects
– Previous experience managing Infrastructure projects.
– Previous experience in implementing IT Disaster Recovery or IT ResiliencyStrategy
The following will be an added advantage:
– ITIL 3 or 4 foundation certificate.
– IT Service Management certificate
– COBIT
– IT technical accreditation(s)
Email updated Cv’s to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- IT Service Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree