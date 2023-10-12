Senior SQL Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Oct 12, 2023

Our client in the Logistics industry based in Johannesburg (East Rand) is currently looking to employ a Senior SQL Developer.
OVERVIEW OF ROLE:
Responsible for writing and coding individual programmes from business and technical requirements, including new projects and maintenance of existing software.
RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Interpret written business requirements and technical specification documents.
  • Perform coding to written technical specifications.
  • Investigate, analyse and document reported defects.
  • Perform maintenance programming and correction of identified defects.
  • Create, document, and implement unit test plans, scripts, and test harnesses.
  • Create and maintain technical documentation using defined technical documentation templates.
  • Performs related duties as assigned.
  • Development of new software as well as maintenance of existing Legacy software.
  • Maintain professional conduct and ensure dress code is in accordance with company Standard Operating Procedures.
  • Assist in relevant operations/ operational functions as required.
  • Maintain housekeeping standards on a daily basis.
  • Ensure standards of Health and Safety are maintained.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

  • Matric
  • 5 Years development experience in a cross section of application environments including MS SQL and C#.

SKILLS REQUIRED:

  • Extensive system analysis and design expertise.
  • Ability to provide creative and innovative solutions while recognising where we can leverage off existing solutions.
  • Provide valued feedback on both business and technical specifications.
  • Ability to conceptualise the big picture while retaining a high level of attention to detail.
  • Have the ability to assess how a given technology can contribute to the overall functioning of a system.
  • Excellent database design and programming skills.
  • Analytical thinking.
  • Maintenance and technical support.
  • Development of relevant software to support business processes, both front-end and back-end development capabilities.
  • Development of software to communicate with databases e.g., SQL, Linq and Entity Framework.
  • Experience with back-end EDI integration projects using middleware products (Biztalk Server).
  • Knowledge of mobile application development.

Please note that should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying your application was unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • MS SQL
  • C#
  • Linq
  • EDI Integration
  • Entity Framework
  • SQL Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position