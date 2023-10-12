Senior SQL Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client in the Logistics industry based in Johannesburg (East Rand) is currently looking to employ a Senior SQL Developer.
OVERVIEW OF ROLE:
Responsible for writing and coding individual programmes from business and technical requirements, including new projects and maintenance of existing software.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Interpret written business requirements and technical specification documents.
- Perform coding to written technical specifications.
- Investigate, analyse and document reported defects.
- Perform maintenance programming and correction of identified defects.
- Create, document, and implement unit test plans, scripts, and test harnesses.
- Create and maintain technical documentation using defined technical documentation templates.
- Performs related duties as assigned.
- Development of new software as well as maintenance of existing Legacy software.
- Maintain professional conduct and ensure dress code is in accordance with company Standard Operating Procedures.
- Assist in relevant operations/ operational functions as required.
- Maintain housekeeping standards on a daily basis.
- Ensure standards of Health and Safety are maintained.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
- Matric
- 5 Years development experience in a cross section of application environments including MS SQL and C#.
SKILLS REQUIRED:
- Extensive system analysis and design expertise.
- Ability to provide creative and innovative solutions while recognising where we can leverage off existing solutions.
- Provide valued feedback on both business and technical specifications.
- Ability to conceptualise the big picture while retaining a high level of attention to detail.
- Have the ability to assess how a given technology can contribute to the overall functioning of a system.
- Excellent database design and programming skills.
- Analytical thinking.
- Maintenance and technical support.
- Development of relevant software to support business processes, both front-end and back-end development capabilities.
- Development of software to communicate with databases e.g., SQL, Linq and Entity Framework.
- Experience with back-end EDI integration projects using middleware products (Biztalk Server).
- Knowledge of mobile application development.
Please note that should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying your application was unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- MS SQL
- C#
- Linq
- EDI Integration
- Entity Framework
- SQL Developer