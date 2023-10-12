Senior Systems Administrator at Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Oct 12, 2023

12 months fixed-term contract

Minimum requirements

Bachelor’s degree in computer science/engineering, information technology or related fields with at least five years relevant IT Systems Administrations experience. Must have working knowledge and/or experience of:

  • Process control, enhancement and continuous improvement processes
  • Linux server administration
  • Ansible
  • Docker (compose, swarm)
  • Libvirt KVM/QEMU virtualization
  • PostgreSQL/PostGIS
  • Python 2.x/3.x
  • Django 2/3
  • Architectures and technologies, related to networks, database, server, operating systems, applications, back up, proxy, DNS, e-mail, cloud and desktop discipline(s);
  • Data Centre operations, including sourcing, configuring, deploying and maintaining multiple servers (and associated peripherals) in a production environment;
  • Project management;
  • Network security.

Desirable knowledge and/or experience:

  • Geoserver
  • RabbitMQ
  • Redis
  • Keycloak
  • QGIS
  • ArcGIS
  • Amazon Web Services (AWS)
  • Microsoft Azure
  • Google Cloud”

Desired Skills:

  • Analytical skills

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position