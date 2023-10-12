Senior Systems Administrator at Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

12 months fixed-term contract
Minimum requirements
Bachelor’s degree in computer science/engineering, information technology or related fields with at least five years relevant IT Systems Administrations experience. Must have working knowledge and/or experience of:
- Process control, enhancement and continuous improvement processes
- Linux server administration
- Ansible
- Docker (compose, swarm)
- Libvirt KVM/QEMU virtualization
- PostgreSQL/PostGIS
- Python 2.x/3.x
- Django 2/3
- Architectures and technologies, related to networks, database, server, operating systems, applications, back up, proxy, DNS, e-mail, cloud and desktop discipline(s);
- Data Centre operations, including sourcing, configuring, deploying and maintaining multiple servers (and associated peripherals) in a production environment;
- Project management;
- Network security.
Desirable knowledge and/or experience:
- Geoserver
- RabbitMQ
- Redis
- Keycloak
- QGIS
- ArcGIS
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Microsoft Azure
- Google Cloud”
Desired Skills:
- Analytical skills
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree