Senor UI/UX Designer at Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

12 months fixed-term contract

MINIMUM Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in design or related fields with at least five years’ experience working as a UX/UI designer, particularly on large complex projects.

Additional requirements

Knowledge of and experience in the following are required:

A portfolio showcasing all relevant design work.

Extensive experience with the best practices required for digital design.

Strong experience using Adobe Creative Suite.

Proficient in design tools.

An up-to-date understanding of the latest design trends.

Ability to work well in a team

A relentless focus on attention to detail and consistency

An ability to take ownership and work in an autonomous manner

Adapt to change and respond positively to new challenges and deadlines, delivering excellence under pressure

Can manage the delivery of the approved concepts through to final deliverables, ensuring all work is delivered on time and to spec

Desired Skills:

team player

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position