Software Developer (PHP/Laravel)

Our client situated in Stellenbosch is a successful fintech company and has grown by implementing new ideas and equipment in the payment processing industry to enrich payment solutions with automation and tech.

The client is seeking an experienced Software Developer with strong proficiency in PHP, Laravel and Javascript to join the team.

Preferred competency requirements:

Experience with web development technologies

Experience with database development including relational database design, SQL and ORM technologies

Experience with user interface design and prototyping

Experience with API design interfacing with ERP systems

Proficiency in virtual team management and the ability to manage deliverables in a virtual setting are essential requirements

Responsibilities:

Reporting to the DevOps Manager

Maintain high standards of software quality

Collaborate with other software developers, business analysts and software architects to plan, design, develop, test maintain web- and android based applications

Assist in the collection and documentation of user’s requirements, development of user stories, estimates and work plans

Design, develop and unit test applications in accordance with established standards

Participate in peer-reviews of solution designs and related code

Package and support deployment of releases

Work with teammates in the upgrade and rewrite of legacy software

Develop, refine and tune integrations between applications

Analyse and resolve technical and application problems

Assess opportunities for application and process improvement and prepare documentation of rationale to share with team members and other affected parties

Adhere to high quality development principles while delivering solutions on-time and on-budget

Provide third-level support to business users

Research and evaluate a variety of software products to promote efficiency and quality of products

Requirements:

3+ years’ experience as a Software Developer

College or University degree in Computer Science or a related discipline

Proficient with PHP, Laravel and JavaScript

Linux sysadmin knowledge preferably Ubuntu

Experience designing and developing enterprise grade software

Experience with one of the major Cloud Platforms (AWS, Azure GCP) preferably AWS

Experience with source control management systems and continuous integration/deployment environments

Experience with automated testing

Experience with debugging, performance profiling and optimization

Comprehensive understanding of object-oriented and service-oriented application development techniques and theories

Internally motivated, able to work proficiently both independently and in a team environment

Strong communication skills

Strong initiative to find ways to improve solutions, systems and processes

Closing date: 20 October 2023

Suitable CVs to be submitted to [Email Address Removed]

Should no feedback be received after 4 weeks of submission, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

laravel

aws

azure GCP

api design

develop

test

Learn more/Apply for this position