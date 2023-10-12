Software Developer (PHP/Laravel)

Our client situated in Stellenbosch is a successful fintech company and has grown by implementing new ideas and equipment in the payment processing industry to enrich payment solutions with automation and tech.
The client is seeking an experienced Software Developer with strong proficiency in PHP, Laravel and Javascript to join the team.
Preferred competency requirements:
- Experience with web development technologies
- Experience with database development including relational database design, SQL and ORM technologies
- Experience with user interface design and prototyping
- Experience with API design interfacing with ERP systems
- Proficiency in virtual team management and the ability to manage deliverables in a virtual setting are essential requirements
Responsibilities:
- Reporting to the DevOps Manager
- Maintain high standards of software quality
- Collaborate with other software developers, business analysts and software architects to plan, design, develop, test maintain web- and android based applications
- Assist in the collection and documentation of user’s requirements, development of user stories, estimates and work plans
- Design, develop and unit test applications in accordance with established standards
- Participate in peer-reviews of solution designs and related code
- Package and support deployment of releases
- Work with teammates in the upgrade and rewrite of legacy software
- Develop, refine and tune integrations between applications
- Analyse and resolve technical and application problems
- Assess opportunities for application and process improvement and prepare documentation of rationale to share with team members and other affected parties
- Adhere to high quality development principles while delivering solutions on-time and on-budget
- Provide third-level support to business users
- Research and evaluate a variety of software products to promote efficiency and quality of products
Requirements:
- 3+ years’ experience as a Software Developer
- College or University degree in Computer Science or a related discipline
- Proficient with PHP, Laravel and JavaScript
- Linux sysadmin knowledge preferably Ubuntu
- Experience designing and developing enterprise grade software
- Experience with one of the major Cloud Platforms (AWS, Azure GCP) preferably AWS
- Experience with source control management systems and continuous integration/deployment environments
- Experience with automated testing
- Experience with debugging, performance profiling and optimization
- Comprehensive understanding of object-oriented and service-oriented application development techniques and theories
- Internally motivated, able to work proficiently both independently and in a team environment
- Strong communication skills
- Strong initiative to find ways to improve solutions, systems and processes
Closing date: 20 October 2023
Suitable CVs to be submitted to [Email Address Removed]
Should no feedback be received after 4 weeks of submission, please consider your application as unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- laravel
- aws
- azure GCP
- api design
- develop
- test