Software Developer/ Team Leader – Gauteng Turffontein

Our client in the retail industry based in Johannesburg (South) is currently looking to employ a Software Developer Team Leader.

Main purpose of the position:

The Software Developer Team Leader is responsible and accountable for the systems development and maintenance. This includes being responsible for the architecture, design, development, testing, deployment, support and maintenance of all custom written applications or other software.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field.

At least 8 years of experience as a software developer.

3 years Team Lead experience.

Strong experience with asp.net Web Forms.

Strong experience with Microsoft SQL.

Experience in developing, testing, deploying, supporting, and maintaining custom written applications and software.

Good problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work effectively both independently and in a team environment.

Desire to learn and stay up to date with new technologies and development practices.

Responsibilities:

Develop, test, deploy, support, and maintain custom written applications and software.

Work collaboratively with cross-functional teams to design and develop software solutions that meet business requirements.

Develop and maintain high-quality code, ensuring adherence to coding standards and best practices.

Implement software solutions that are scalable, maintainable, and extensible.

Write and maintain technical documentation.

Troubleshoot and debug applications to resolve issues.

Ensure that software is delivered on time, and to specification.

Provide technical guidance and mentorship to other members of the development team.

Manage, motivate, and inspire staff to achieve service excellence.

Promote an environment that motivates, encourages initiative, and inspires cross functional teamwork and commitment to the company objectives.

Strategic and Project Management:

Participate in strategic planning to determine IT requirements to meet the operational needs of the companies within the group.

Develop and maintain best practice procedures within the domain of the software development life cycle.

To ensure that the company has the correct resources (internally or our-sourced) to meet the development projects as required by business.

Research and recommend innovative, and where possible automated approaches for system administration tasks.

Identify approaches that leverage our resources and provide economies of scale.

Project management of various IT projects acting as a work stream leader.

Establishing and implementing IT Policies and Procedures within the software development domain.

Manage and grow the software development team.

Operations and Support:

Manage the software development operations to ensure the stability, integrity, and efficient operation of the information systems infrastructure.

Determine software requirements and areas of improvement.

Effectively manage change within the group of companies and managing appropriate support systems.

Perform system maintenance and support.

Perform on-going performance tuning, bug fixing etc.., and resource optimization as required.

Travel to stores and regional offices as required to install systems, train, and trouble shoot.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Desired Skills:

Software Development

Team Leader

Testing

Life Cycle

ASP.Net

Troubleshooting

Microsoft SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position