Software Engineer – Western Cape Rondebosch

We are looking for a talented Software Engineer who will work collaboratively with the Finance team to support development of the new settlement and billing systems.

An Engineer with around 4 years of experience, who has some experience working with Typescript/Node.js, SQL and AWS. The team is quite Agile in approach and visibility/transparency is quite important to us, so we are looking for somebody who is comfortable with asking questions, proposing new ideas, and giving and receiving feedback frequently.

The team works with a lot of calculations and are busy rebuilding some legacy Finance systems.

How you’ll be making a difference:

? Work alongside the team and be a part of the full software development life cycle.

? Building features for our 4 user groups, Merchants, Customers, Developers and Internal

operation teams.

operation teams. ? Working on business projects, internal tech projects, changes to various systems and

navigating unplanned work.

navigating unplanned work. ? Work alongside the team to create quality code through peer reviews, maintaining internal and external documentation and identifying and addressing technical debt.

? Help the team build up healthy development habits like TDD, Refactoring, Agile

Methodologies, finding the right tool/technology for the job.

We’re looking for someone who has:

? at least 4 years experience in backend technologies

? Experience programming in Typescript/Node.js or a strong willingness to learn

? Experience with database technologies such as PostgreSQL/MySQL

? Experience with cloud technologies, especially AWS

? Strong experience with best practices and a sound understanding of what makes valuable codebases.

? The ability to work collaboratively in an ever-changing remote friendly environment.

? Strong written and verbal communication skills

? A valid work authorisation to work in South Africa

Tech stack:

? Frontend: React, TypeScript.

? Backend: Python, TypeScript, PHP.

? Data: MongoDB, PostgreSQL, MySQL.

? Infra: AWS Lambda, Serverless, S3, EC2, API Gateway

? Tools: Jira, Confluence, Git, Postman.

Automation: Gitlab pipelines, CI/CD, Terraform.

Desired Skills:

React

typescript

Python

PHP

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

