Software Testers at Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Fixed-term contract for 12 months
Minimum Requirements:
A Bachelor’s degree in computer science/engineering, information technology, data science or related fields with at least three years’ experience in a professional software QA particularly on large complex technology products/solutions/systems.
Knowledge of and experience in the following are required:
- Software testing methodologies;
- Test management tools;
- Manual testing;
- Automated testing and automation frameworks like Selenium, TestnG, cucumber
nunit/xunit, robotramework or similar;
- Test-driven development.
Experience with the following would be advantageous:
- Behaviour-drive development
- Usability testing;
- Mobile web and app testing;
- Digital government;
- Health informatics and eHealth systems;
- Devops, automation, continuous integration, continuous delivery;
- Research and publication of scientific articles;
- Data Science, Databases; and
- Any programming languages
Desired Skills:
- Analytical skills
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree